Kansas Headlines
KDNS Local News
KNDY Local News
KQNK Local News
Nebraska Headlines
SPORTS
College Sports
Kansas Sports
KDNS Local Sports
KNDY Local Sports
KQNK Local Sports
Professional Sports
KNDY AM & FM – Marysville
KNDY Community Calendar Submission
KD 94 & Z-96.3 – Glen Elder
KD 94 & Z-96.3 Community Calendar Submission
KQNK AM & FM – Norton
KQNK AM & FM Community Calendar Submission
romania
news
Monday, September 16, 2019
KNDY AM & FM – Marysville
KNDY Community Calendar Submission
KD 94 & Z-96.3 – Glen Elder
KD 94 & Z-96.3 Community Calendar Submission
KQNK AM & FM – Norton
KQNK AM & FM Community Calendar Submission
Kansas Headlines
Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park to Open October 12
Derek Nester
–
September 16, 2019
TOPEKA –The wait is finally over. The Nature Conservancy and Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks & Tourism (KDWPT) announce the much-anticipated Little Jerusalem Badlands…
KNDY Local News
Gage County Board of Supervisors Meeting Minutes – 9/11/19
Derek Nester
–
September 16, 2019
The Gage County Board of Supervisors met on September 11, 2019, at 8:46 a.m. with Terry Jurgens, John Hill, Matt Bauman, Erich Tiemann, Eddie…
KNDY Local News
Annual Loss Of A Child Memorial Service Will Be September 22
Derek Nester
–
September 16, 2019
MARYSVILLE ¬– The 9th Annual Loss of a Child Memory Service will be on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Lutheran…
KDNS Local News
Jeffrey Parsons Joins Smith Center Memorial Hospital Staff
Derek Nester
–
September 16, 2019
SMITH CENTER, Kan. – Soon, patients will see a new face around the hospital. Jeffrey Parsons joined Smith County Memorial Hospital staff this summer…
College Sports
Kansas Football Tabbed National Team of the Week
Derek Nester
–
September 16, 2019
Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference The Kansas football team was announced as the Reveal Suites National Team of the Week. Kansas Jayhawk Football can be…
Professional Sports
Chiefs Defeat Raiders, 28-10, Behind QB Patrick Mahomes’ Four Touchdown Passes
Derek Nester
–
September 16, 2019
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders, 28-10, at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday afternoon to move…
KNDY Local Sports
KNDY Area High School Celebrated Homecoming Friday
Derek Nester
–
September 14, 2019
Marysville High School named Mercedes Zutterman Queen and Brycen Detimore King. The Bulldogs defeated Clay Center 56-31 at Homer Hanson Stadium. Over in Hanover, Teagen…
College Sports
K-State Controls Fourth Quarter in 31-24 Win at No. 23 Mississippi State
Derek Nester
–
September 14, 2019
Courtesy of K-State Athletics STARKVILLE, Miss. – K-State faced roughly no adversity in its first two wins this season. The Wildcats knew that would end…
FCC PUBLIC FILES:
KNDY-AM
-
KNDY-FM
-
KDNS-FM
-
KZDY-FM
-
KQNK-AM
-
KQNK-FM
Some website images are courtesy of
Pixabay.com
Sunflower State Radio is Copyright 2019 - Dierking Communications, Inc.