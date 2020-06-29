84.7 F
CONTACT US
KNDY RADIO

Since 1956 the radio stations on KNDY have delivered news, weather, sports and entertainment programming across Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska. We’ve been the regions home for country music for nearly 50 years as well.

The studio for KNDY AM & FM is located at the north end of 8th street in Marysville. Follow 8th Street north until Jayhawk Road, right before our broadcast tower. Turn left and the studio building is located on the corner.

Mailing Address
KNDY AM & FM
937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Phone
Business/Sales: (785) 562-2361
Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY Requests: (800) 905-8020
Classic Country 94.1 KNDY Requests: (888) 534-7664

Our Staff
Bruce Dierking – President & General Manager
Jen Horn – Account Executive & Partyline Host
Ben Keller – Sports & Production. Host of Friday Night Live
Derek Nester – Digital Operations Director

If you have a question, comment, concern, news tip, sports score or advertising question, feel free to contact us using the form below. We look forward to hearing from you.

