CONTACT USKD 94/Z-96.3
KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake’s studios are located at the north end of the Glen Elder Dam Road across U.S. Highway 24. Follow U.S Highway 24 west out of Glen Elder until you see our broadcast tower to the north of the highway. Studios are located in the basement of the white house.
Business & Sales Line: (785) 545-3220
KD 94 Request Line: (800) 905-8020
Z-96.3 Request Line: (800) 374-5888
Mailing Address
KDNS & KZDY Radio
1937 U.S. Highway 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446
Our Staff
Wade Gerstner – General Manager
Dusty Deines – Sports Director
Derek Nester – Digital Director
Weatherology
