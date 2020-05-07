Thursday, May 7, 2020

KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Releases Phase 1 Plan For Re-Opening

Derek Nester -
Phase 1 PURPOSE AND INTRODUCTION As we approach the final days of Kansas’s “Stay Home” order enacted by Governor Kelly, it is important to continue to...

Mitchell County Health Departmental COVID-19 Update

Mitchell County Reports Third Positive COVID-19 Case

Clay County Reports First Fatality Due To COVID-19

West Wichita Shooting Takes Life Of Former Beloit Wrestler

KD Country 94 Sports Desk

Professional Sports

2020 Regular Season Schedule Finalized; Chiefs Tour to Defend Title Includes...

Derek Nester -
The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the 2020 season. The Chiefs will be featured in five primetime contests,...
Professional Sports

Royals Radio Network Announces May Schedule For ‘Royals Playback’

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, MO. (May 4, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their May schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7...

NFL To Schedule All 2020 Games In The United States

Comeback/Rally Week On The Sports Ticket

Border War Returns: Kansas Football Announces Renewed Series With Missouri

Bill Self, Les Miles and Jeff Long Announce Salary Reductions

Coaches Week April 27th-May 1st on The Sports Ticket

Z-96.3 To Broadcast More Classic KU Games



