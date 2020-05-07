Mitchell County Releases Phase 1 Plan For Re-Opening
Phase 1 PURPOSE AND INTRODUCTION As we approach the final days of Kansas’s “Stay Home” order enacted by Governor Kelly, it is important to continue to...
KD Country 94 Sports Desk
2020 Regular Season Schedule Finalized; Chiefs Tour to Defend Title Includes...
The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the 2020 season. The Chiefs will be featured in five primetime contests,...
Royals Radio Network Announces May Schedule For ‘Royals Playback’
KANSAS CITY, MO. (May 4, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their May schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7...