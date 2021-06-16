John’s 30+ year radio career has taken him all across the country. His love of music from the player’s perspective has done the same: Lots of traveling as the guitarist in his own rock band! He’s also worked as a session musician for other great artists. When John’s not rockin’ on stage or entertaining us on the radio, he’s hitting the hills off-road on his mountain bike or motorcycle, or he’s buried in his music room going through his huge collection of LPs. He also loves a great novel and never misses the latest block-buster movie.