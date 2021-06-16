On-Air Personalities
Classic Hits 1530 AM/102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK plays the greatest pop, soul, and rock n' roll from the 70's, 80's and early 90's. We play feel-good music, hosted by outstanding personalities along with fun daily features and weekend themes. We are also the broadcast home for Kansas City Chiefs Football, Kansas State Wildcat Football and Men's Basketball as well as Kansas City Royals Baseball. You can also catch Norton High School Football, Basketball and Wrestling as well.
Jay FoxMornings 5a-9a
Jay has enjoyed playing the hits for four decades! He’s so driven by music and Rock & Roll history that he loves playing music trivia with anyone willing to take on the challenge (Hint: He knows his stuff!). Married for 34 years, Jay and his lovely bride Regina have now seen their children go on to very successful careers themselves. A volunteer with the fire department and rabid baseball fan, Jay’s secret goal in life is to visit every ballpark in America to rate how nice the parking lots are.
Jay CoffeyMornings 10a-2p
Jay's been Rockin' and Rollin' for decades, beginning as a bass player in San Francisco Bay Area bands. His radio career begin at a small station in Modesto, and after four years moving around Central California, he wound up playing the hits in Los Angeles for over 28 years. A lifelong lover of Golden retrievers, he acquired a tolerance for miniature Schnauzers thanks to his wife Janet who’s been afflicted with Schnauzer-itis since her childhood on Long Island. Jay is dedicated to making radio fun and informative for his listeners.
John SummersAfternoons 2p-7p
John’s 30+ year radio career has taken him all across the country. His love of music from the player’s perspective has done the same: Lots of traveling as the guitarist in his own rock band! He’s also worked as a session musician for other great artists. When John’s not rockin’ on stage or entertaining us on the radio, he’s hitting the hills off-road on his mountain bike or motorcycle, or he’s buried in his music room going through his huge collection of LPs. He also loves a great novel and never misses the latest block-buster movie.
Joyce JeffersonEvenings 7p-Midnight
Joyce landed her first radio job while working at a pizza parlor. She and her twin teenage daughters have three dogs, three cats, two leopard geckos, a chinchilla and a fish. Joyce loves studying clouds and "weather watching." She also sings and pulls out her guitar to entertain friends now and then. By the way, she still loves pizza.
Keith StephenOvernights Midnight-5a
Keith grew up in New England, but escaped the cold to graduate from Arizona State where he started his radio career. When he's not on the radio, he's a true soccer dad with two daughters (one a teenager so wish him luck). Keith loves classic TV, especially Seinfeld and MASH. He likes to work out, read on his Kindle, and watch the latest trends on social media. First album he ever bought? "Band On The Run" by Paul McCartney and Wings. He still has it and is excited because vinyl is cool again.