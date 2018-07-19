Missouri Court sparks new life into Midwest power-line from Dodge City to Indianapolis

By
Chad Hallack
-

A proposal for a high-voltage power line carrying wind energy across the Midwest has received a jolt of new life after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that regulators wrongly rejected it.

This overview map depicts the route of the Grain Belt Express Clean Line in Kansas- Image Clean Line Energy Partners.- click to expand

The court ruling Tuesday means that Missouri must re-evaluate whether Clean Line Energy Partners deserve approval for a $2.3 billion project that would build one of the longest electric transmission lines in the U.S.

Plans call for the line to run from wind farms in western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves the eastern U.S.

The line would run from Dodge City to Great Bend, then move north through Russell and near Osbore before working its way east through northern Osborne and Mitchell County to Concordia before making its way northeast to Marsville and alone Hwy. 36 to the state line, through Missouri and and eventually to Indianapolis.

Clean Line has been working on the so-called Grain Belt Express power line since 2010 but hasn’t been able to start construction because of regulatory hurdles.

Chad Hallack
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

