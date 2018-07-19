Downs City Council – July 16, 2018

Regular meeting of the mayor and council was held July 16, 2018, 5:00 p.m. at city hall. Mayor Justin Towery presided. Council members present: Jane VanDonge, Evan Joy, Devin Renken, John Bisnette, Tonya Kuhn. Others in attendance: Bruce Berkley, Terry Gradig, Vickie Oviatt, Josh Hofflinger, Marcus Betzhold, Anita Winkel, Mike Foster, Jim Cary, Jake White, Tammy Kimminau, Brian Sharp.

Mayor Towery called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

Evan moved to approve the minutes of the July 2, 2018 meeting as submitted. Jane seconded the motion. Carried. Devin abstained.

At the request of Mayor Towery, Anita Winkle, Downs Care and Rehab Administrator, was present to address the council regarding their utility bills. Anita explained that in dealing with the corporation there is a minimum processing time of 30 to 45 days. There was discussion. Tonya moved, seconded by Devin, to extend the service shut off date to 60 days for Downs Care & Rehab. Carried.

Tammy Kimminau, Solomon Valley Transportation Transit Manager, was present to thank the city for support and present an update of the services provided. From July, 2013 through June, 2018 Osborne vehicles traveled over 172,708 miles serving over 5,276 passengers. These general public trips range from daily work-related needs, medical appointments, and daily necessities such as shopping. She asked council to think about an increase in funding so they can maintain the 32 hours a week.

Marcus Betzold, Deputy, gave the Law Enforcement activity report for the period of June 1 – July 1, 2018.

City Superintendent reported on water leak repairs. He estimated the cost for street repair on Railroad Ave., west of the pool at $5,124.00. Devin moved to approve the repairs to a portion of Railroad, west of the pool, in the amount of $5,124.00, from the street fund. John seconded. Carried.

Terry and Josh attended classes in Concordia last week.

Terry had visited with Harold Schleicher, KDOT, about the school crossing. KDOT prefers a blinking light for the school zone.

Council had given Terry approval to have concrete crushed, in the amount of $5,000.00. Abram would like to haul off the remaining concrete. Tonya moved, seconded by John, to allow Abram Ready Mix to crush and haul off the excess concrete. Carried.

City Clerk reminded council of the budget hearing at 6:00 p.m., August 6, 2018. The loan and grant public hearings will be August 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Jake White, Burns and McDonnell, returned to give a refresher of what was discussed with the council regarding engineering services for the water treatment plant. He discussed the design-build system. Council agreed that moving forward with the project hinges on a successful grant application.

Jim Cary was present to discuss budget issues and asked how the council will pay for the additional loan indebtedness for a new water plant. Council explained that the grant requires increasing water rates to the state average and this would generate the additional funding.

Ordinances to incorporate the 2018 STO (Standard Traffic Ordinance) and UPOC (Uniform Public Offence Code) were prepared. John moved to pass ordinance #988 and ordinance #989. Tonya seconded the motion. Carried.

Devin moved, seconded by Jane, to approve demolition permit #18-14. Carried.

Tonya moved to waive the pool fees for the library and chamber parties. Jane seconded the motion. Carried.

The family of Darrel and Ruth Miller would like to bequeath the two lots between the Downs News and the city office to the City of Downs. Council agreed to accept their offer.

Council made no changes to the draft 2019 budget at 77.321 mill. Devin moved to approve the publication of the 2019 Notice of Budget Hearing. Jane seconded. Carried.

Mayor Towery opened the floor for discussion on the extension of Railroad Avenue. Pros and cons were presented. Council heard from Jim Cary, Mike Foster, and Brian Sharp.

Vouchers were approved and signed. Devin moved, seconded by John, to approve the payroll and vouchers as presented. Carried.

At 7:15 p.m., John moved, seconded by Devin, to adjourn the meeting. Carried. Meeting adjourned.