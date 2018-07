Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 19th the Marysville Water Department will be working on water lines at 12th and North Streets.

Due to this work, water will be turned off for several hours. The area affected by the water shutoff is a 3 block radius of the intersection.

The Water Department warns that the water will be shut off for several hours. Residents should plan ahead for any water needs during the outage.

Residents with questions should contact City Hall is (785) 562-5331.