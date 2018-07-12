Fatality Accident Reported Near Linn

On July 11th, 2018 at 1:09pm; a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by 16 year old Nathalia Gonzalez-Sanchez of Linn, KS was northbound on K9 Highway, approximately ¼ mile south of 9th Rd. This vehicle left the paved surface of the highway to the right, and then due to overcorrection the driver lost control resulting in the vehicle going into the west ditch, and then overturned multiple times. Passenger in the vehicle was 17 year old Maddison Mills of Washington, KS.

During the overturning of the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Both occupants were taken to the Washington County Hospital by EMS and then transferred by LifeStar to KS University Medical Center where Nathalia Gonzalez-Sanchez succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Maddison Mills remains hospitalized in critical condition. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and there were no other contributing factors present.