Fatality Accident Reported Near Linn

By
Derek Nester
-

On July 11th, 2018 at 1:09pm; a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by 16 year old Nathalia Gonzalez-Sanchez of Linn, KS was northbound on K9 Highway, approximately ¼ mile south of 9th Rd.  This vehicle left the paved surface of the highway to the right, and then due to overcorrection the driver lost control resulting in the vehicle going into the west ditch, and then overturned multiple times.  Passenger in the vehicle was 17 year old Maddison Mills of Washington, KS.

During the overturning of the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.  Both occupants were taken to the Washington County Hospital by EMS and then transferred by LifeStar to KS University Medical Center where Nathalia Gonzalez-Sanchez succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.  Maddison Mills remains hospitalized in critical condition.   Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and there were no other contributing factors present.

Previous articleDemocrats Dismiss Raising Taxes During Gubernatorial Forum
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
http://www.radioretroactive.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 90 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR