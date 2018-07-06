PRESS RELEASE: Crop Production Services in Beloit rebranded as Nutrien Ag Solutions

As of July 1, Crop Production Services’ Beloit retail branch has been rebranding and is now Nutrien Ag Solutions™. Beloit’s branch is one of more than 1,500 agriculture retail locations aligning across North and South America as part of the Nutrien Ltd . international network, strengthening the company’s long-term mission to help local growers meet the increasing demands on food production profitably and sustainably.

Beloit Branch Manager Tom Naasz said “Our rebrand as Nutrien Ag Solutions enhances our ability to deliver custom, personalized solutions for Beloit’s grower customers––backed by the resources and reach of Nutrien’s global network. He said it allows them to stay ahead of their customers’ evolving needs, connecting them with the latest best-in-class technology, tools and expertise to maximize their crop yields and returns.”

The rebrand also features the launch of a new digital platform designed to amplify Nutrien Ag Solutions industry-leading distribution network, agronomic advice and support services. The platform provides growers with an easy to use, all-in-one customer experience hub, allowing customers to interact with agronomists and field service representatives seamlessly. This new platform will be rolling out in the Beloit market in phased updates from now to mid-2019.

Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. For further information visit them at www.nutrien.com.