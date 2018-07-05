“The Taste of Kansas” Event to be Held in WaKeeney

MANHATTAN, Kan. — From the Land of Kansas brings to you its first-ever agriculture experience dinner: “The Taste of Kansas.” The dinner will allow guests to experience the diverse tastes of food grown, raised, or produced in Kansas; meet Kansas agriculture producers and business owners; and enjoy a relaxing evening as they celebrate and appreciate Kansas.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 4, at Shiloh Vineyard and Winery, located outside of WaKeeney. Shiloh Vineyard is a family-owned winery founded in 2008 by Kirk and Treva Johnston in a quest to bring wine-making to the plains of western Kansas. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and entertainment, followed by a multi-course dinner crafted by chef Ean Mong. Ean, raised in WaKeeney, began his career at the Culinary Institute of Las Vegas. He worked and honed his skills in restaurants from Las Vegas to Kansas City to South Carolina, and finally returned home to family in WaKeeney. After moving back to Kansas, Ean started a catering company, “Leap of Faith Catering,” which has been operating for over ten years. A drink pairing will accompany every course. Entertainment will be provided by country singer Lucas Maddy from Norton County.

All food and beverages provided at this event will be those grown, raised, or produced in Kansas. As guests take time to eat and enjoy the flavors of Kansas, they will hear the stories behind the production and cultivation of the food on their plates from fellow Kansans, who will share the history and passion behind their products.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at shop.fromthelandofkansas.com/tasteofkansas for $70 each. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. There are no additional costs at the event and all food, drink and entertainment fees are included.

The From the Land of Kansas state trademark program at the Kansas Department of Agriculture will host this event with trademark program members. From the Land of Kansas is designed to promote and celebrate agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. The program offers an array of incentives to Kansas companies — big and small — who grow, raise or produce products in the state. For more information about this event or about the trademark program, go to fromthelandofkansas.com or contact From the Land of Kansas coordinator Lexi Wright at 785-564-6755.