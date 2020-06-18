80.6 F
Wichita
Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...
Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/17/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 4 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed...
Read more

Latest KNDY Newscast

KNDY Auction Calendar

Kansas Headlines

KDHE Adds States To Travel Quarantine List, Removes Others

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added three states to the quarantine list: Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas, and removed...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), issued a...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt to Google and Apple: Take responsibility for all ‘contact tracing’ apps on your platforms

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 16, 2020) – Major technology companies must take responsibility for the rapid proliferation of apps that claim to help contain the spread of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Indictment: Topeka Man Robbed Three Stores

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, KAN. – A Topeka man was indicted today in federal court in Wichita on charges of committing robberies at three stores in Topeka,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council Approves COVID-19 Relief Funding for Kansas Counties, Agencies

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The State Finance Council today approved the distribution of $400 million in funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to local Kansas governments...
Read more

Weatherology

Get Social With Us

2,573FansLike
73FollowersFollow
525FollowersFollow

Community Events

Submit your community event! Click here!

Today's Country 95.5 KNDY
On-Air

Classic Country 94.1 KNDY
On-Air

Local News Headlines From KNDY
Latest

KNDY Local News

Storm Chances Increase Thursday Into Next Week; Cooler Temps For The Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
Expect the hot temperatures to continue into Thursday. A cold front will move southeast across the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Expect showers...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marysville Swimming Pool Opens Monday With Restrictions

Bruce Dierking - 0
UPDATE: Marysville Swimming Pool Passes are only available for purchase at City Hall. An earlier edition of this story incorrectly indicated that passes could...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marysville Public Library Goes Digital

Bruce Dierking - 0
The Marysville Public Library is going digital this summer. Find us on FacebooK, BVTV, and YouTube. Video storytimes for infants on up. Tune in...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Swimming Pool, Lakeview Sports Complex Discussed During The Marysville City Council Meeting – 6/15/2020

Bruce Dierking - 0
The Marysville City Council met last Monday. An economic development grant of $2,500 was approved for Matt Seagren, for demolition of a blighted former...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Manhattan Woman Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges

Derek Nester - 0
A 26-year-old Manhattan woman has been arrested on probable cause for Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary after a 31-year-old woman was seriously...
Read more
KNDY Local News

CMH Foundation Receives Gift For Covid Expenses From Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc.

Derek Nester - 0
MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) Foundation was honored to receive a generous gift of $2,000 to assist with COVID-19 expenses from the Ag...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/8/2020

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and County Clerk Sandra...
Read more

Sports Headlines
Latest

College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Eight Total Active Positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of...
Read more
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
Read more
College Sports

MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Read more
College Sports

Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

Derek Nester - 0
The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Read more

The Sports Ticket
Replay


NASHLINE COUNTRY
LATEST

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Eight Total Active Positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of...
Read more
Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/17/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 4 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Adds States To Travel Quarantine List, Removes Others

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added three states to the quarantine list: Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas, and removed...
Read more