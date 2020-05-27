Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY
Kansas Headlines
Governor signs disaster declaration, calls for special session, warns of grave consequences to state without legislative action
Today Governor Laura Kelly announced a series of actions her administration is taking to respond to the emergency situation COVID-19 currently presents to the economy and to public safety. ...
Kansas Headlines
K-State film about school district’s transition to online teaching goes viral
MANHATTAN — A 13-minute video produced by the Kansas State University College of Education chronicles one rural Kansas school district's transition to remote teaching because of COVID-19. "Wamego's...
Kansas Headlines
KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the...
Kansas Headlines
Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020
var...
Station Features
KD Country 94 Features
Country Gold With Terri Clark
Country Gold with Terri Clark is a 4-hour show hosted by 8-time CCMA Entertainer of the Year – Terri Clark! Country Gold is music-intensive...
Business
Professional Sports
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
KDNS Local News
Mitchell Co. Releases Plan For Re-Opening Phase 2; Modifies Travel Restrictions
RE: Mitchell County Plan for Re-Opening Phase 2 Effective May 27th, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. the Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the...
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS
iNWS Alert
KNDY Area Weather Alerts
Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 5/26/2020 8:12 PM to 5/30/2020 3:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
