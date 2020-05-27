60.6 F
Governor signs disaster declaration, calls for special session, warns of grave consequences to state without legislative action

Derek Nester - 0
Today Governor Laura Kelly announced a series of actions her administration is taking to respond to the emergency situation COVID-19 currently presents to the economy and to public safety. ...
K-State film about school district’s transition to online teaching goes viral

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A 13-minute video produced by the Kansas State University College of Education chronicles one rural Kansas school district's transition to remote teaching because of COVID-19. "Wamego's...
KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the...
Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
KD Country 94 Features

Country Gold With Terri Clark

Derek Nester - 0
Country Gold with Terri Clark is a 4-hour show hosted by 8-time CCMA Entertainer of the Year – Terri Clark! Country Gold is music-intensive...
Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Mitchell Co. Releases Plan For Re-Opening Phase 2; Modifies Travel Restrictions

Derek Nester - 0
RE: Mitchell County Plan for Re-Opening Phase 2 Effective May 27th, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. the Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the...
iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 5/26/2020 8:12 PM to 5/30/2020 3:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
