The son of a Green Beret and a Texas Pageant Queen, Fitz was truly born to Host. By the tender age of six, the Bowie, Texas native was already being heard on “Texoma” radio stations as he begged the local DJs to put him on the air, and by his senior year of high school, the Class President had turned the otherwise dry required school morning announcements into a must-hear two minutes of daily entertainment. A truly “long, tall Texan”, the 6’7” Fitz could have been a star athlete or followed his highly-talented singer-actress Mama into the Performing Arts after being selected to the Texas All State, All Star Cast, for his Theater talent, but the passion for radio that continues to fuel him today had already captured him, and at 17, he hounded the program director of KNIN in Wichita Falls, Texas, to give him a weekend slot. As fate would have it, the station was sold and Fitz was let go, but the new owner found a tape of Fitz’s weekend show, and immediately put him back on the air; but this guy recognized he had something more than just a kid in teenage Fitz, and offered him the morning show. Fitz’s dream had come true, and The Fitz Radio Program was born.