On-Air Personalities
Today's Country 95.5 KNDY plays the biggest country hits from the 1990's & 2000's in addition to the hottest new songs direct from Nashville. Take a moment to get to know our on-air personalities. Today's Country 95.5 KNDY is also the broadcast home for Kansas Jayhawk Football and Men's Basketball, as well as area high school football and basketball.
Steve HarmonMornings 5a-9a
A “startlingly handsome” guy originally from 166th St. Flushing New York, after years of college classes at SUNY-Adirondack to lose that “NY accent” he found himself on stage with “Reba” winning a Country Music Award for Major Market Air Personality of the Year. His mentors like Bob Kingsley have kept him on the straight and narrow and last year became a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame-Nashville. His life mission to entertain and talk about the personalities behind and making Country Music continues here, with Penny, Tad, Nikki and Rich. When not working you can find Harmon at local shelters trying to find pets their “forever homes.” #adoptdontshop
Penny MitchellMiddays 10a-2p
I was born in Colorado Springs, grew up in Canon City and am insanely proud to be a Colorado native. I met my husband in college at the campus radio station. Our first date was a media banquet; we got engaged three months later. I was working in Colorado Springs at the time; my Dad came VERY close to putting a station bumper sticker on the back of his tux as he walked me down the aisle, but he knew my Mom would have murdered him. We decided to not have kids and instead are putting our veterinarian’s children through school. ;-) I am a voracious reader (I actually kind of hate television). I love to hike, I’ve climbed four of Colorado’s 14,000 foot mountains. I love to travel. I love ALL kinds of music. I still think radio is absolutely magical. You flip a switch, you’re suddenly no longer alone. It’s amazing.
Tad SvendsenAfternoons 2p-7p
I’ve been hooked on radio since I got my first portable set when I was nine years old. I started playing country music on the radio when I was 16, and have been heard on some of the best stations in the nation. I’m a certified gadget fan, but I find I spend too much time charging batteries for my toys. I enjoy looking after the family farms, but don’t enjoy paying the bills. I also enjoy reading and learning, but discovered there’s a lot more to learn. I’m single, clean my own house, do my own laundry, and live with my roommate of 17 years, my dog Grady.
Nikki WalkerEvenings 7p-Midnight
I’m a music junkie. My entire life has revolved around music whether I was singing in choir, or dancing in a studio. It’s not just an art form– it is life to me. That’s why I got into radio! I had an epiphany one day while sitting in a history class in college… “why am I wasting time on something I’m not passionate about??” I immediately realized I needed to do something with music. That’s when I applied to broadcasting school! I thrived in that environment so I made it a career. After interning for a full year, I started off doing part time promotions for a radio station in Denver. Later that year I was offered a job with Westwood One as a co-Producer of the Lia Show. I learned everything I could and took my skills to KYGO/Denver and became the overnight girl on the country station. New opportunities arose and here I am! I absolutely love my job and it’s all because I’m passionate about it. I love listening to all genres of music- not just country. If I could bring my dog Pip everywhere with me I would! Camping, eating good food, and hanging out with buddies are what feed my soul. I’m a simple woman that loves outdoors and of course– the music.
Rich CreegerOvernights Midnight-5a
I’ve been involved in Country music since I was hired to be a bar back in the early 80’s at the World Famous Gilley’s nightclub in Pasadena, Texas during the height of the Urban Cowboy craze. Although Country music has gone through many variations since then it has always been the first preset on my radio because it still has the foundation of real stories told by real people about real life. Some of my favorite current artists are Chris Young, Brantley Gilbert and Jana Kramer. Some of my all-time favorites are Willie Nelson, George Jones and Reba. My wife Fran and I are a blended family of 5 kids, 2 dogs and a cat and when her and I get some free time (ha ha what’s that?) we usually point the car toward the beach, set up camp and just stare at it.
Country Top 40 with FitzSundays 8a-12p
The son of a Green Beret and a Texas Pageant Queen, Fitz was truly born to Host. By the tender age of six, the Bowie, Texas native was already being heard on “Texoma” radio stations as he begged the local DJs to put him on the air, and by his senior year of high school, the Class President had turned the otherwise dry required school morning announcements into a must-hear two minutes of daily entertainment. A truly “long, tall Texan”, the 6’7” Fitz could have been a star athlete or followed his highly-talented singer-actress Mama into the Performing Arts after being selected to the Texas All State, All Star Cast, for his Theater talent, but the passion for radio that continues to fuel him today had already captured him, and at 17, he hounded the program director of KNIN in Wichita Falls, Texas, to give him a weekend slot. As fate would have it, the station was sold and Fitz was let go, but the new owner found a tape of Fitz’s weekend show, and immediately put him back on the air; but this guy recognized he had something more than just a kid in teenage Fitz, and offered him the morning show. Fitz’s dream had come true, and The Fitz Radio Program was born.