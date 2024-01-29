Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Midday News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
Senator Elaine Bowers Senate Scene – Week 3 (1/28/2024)
2024 Senate Scene Week 3 SENATE HAPPENINGS This week, the Senate standing committees continued to hold hearings and bring forward legislation. The Ways and Means Committee...
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/22/2024
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Fritz Blaske, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present....
(4/2) K-State Women Grind Out 14th Straight Win
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – (4/2) K-State used a second half comeback, late fourth quarter free throws and a final defensive stand to down a...
952: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 1/29/2024
The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi - 1/29/2024
