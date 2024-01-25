Brian joins us to recap the KU loss at West Virginia and the KU win over Cincy. Plus a look ahead to the road matchup at Iowa State.
The Sports Ticket 1-25-24 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS
Less than 1 min.
Previous article
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
At annual rally, Kansas GOP lawmakers vow to bring more anti-abortion measures
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector January 24, 2024 TOPEKA — With federal abortion protections overturned, state legislatures now have the chance to enact significant change,...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Marysville Chamber & Main Street Accepting Nominations
Together Marysville is the theme for the Marysville Chamber & Main Street’s annual meeting and banquet. The event is Saturday, February 24, at Venue...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Chiefs vs. Ravens This Sunday On Z-96.3 The Lake
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to punch their ticket to back-to-back Super Bowls this Sunday as they travel to Baltimore to face the...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Midday News – Thursday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―