Dusty Deines talks with the head basketball coaches of St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside and Rock Hills as they bounce back from the NPL Tournament cancellation and get ready for the second half of the season.
1-18-24 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats
Less than 1 min.
Previous article
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
KDOT Closes Portions of I-70
The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed the following portions of I-70 in western and central Kansas because of blowing snow, limited visibility and...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
KNDY Area Closings & Delays For Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
Beatrice Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay Diller-Odell Public Schools – Closed Emporia State University – Closed Fairbury Public Schools – 2 Hour...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
TCU Women Cancel Wednesday’s Game Against (7/7) K-State
Via K-State Athletics FORT WORTH, Texas – Due to a lack of healthy student-athletes, TCU has canceled Wednesday night's game against (7/7) Kansas State. Per Conference...
NEWS PODCASTS
322: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/18/2024
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 1/18/2024
― Advertisement ―