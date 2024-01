Assistant Executive Director Kyle Doperalski joins us to discuss the shot clock coming to High School Basketball in the State of Kansas next season (2024-2025) and how KSHSAA decided upon doing a unique trial period for schools to opt in and have a shot clock or no keep things as is without a shot clock.

Also, will this add more burden to officials and the challenge for coaches on whether they want it during the regular season when it won’t be used in the post-season next season?