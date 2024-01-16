KNDY REWIND: Frankfort Boys vs. Blue Valley – 1/15/2024 (TVL QTR FINALS)
KNDY REWIND: Frankfort Boys vs. Blue Valley – 1/15/2024 (TVL QTR FINALS)
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
2024 Kansas Horizon Award program recognizes 32 Kansas educators
TOPEKA — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2024 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2024 Kansas Horizon...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
KNDY Area Closings & Delays For Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
Beatrice Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay Diller-Odell Public Schools – Closed Emporia State University – Closed Fairbury Public Schools – 2 Hour...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Late Run Lifts Texas Tech Past K-State, 60-59
Via K-State Athletics LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech used a 14-4 game-ending run, including a game-deciding 3-point play from senior Joe Toussaint with 30 seconds to play, to...
NEWS PODCASTS
930: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 1/16/2024
Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update - 1/16/2024
― Advertisement ―