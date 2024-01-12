The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 1/12/2024
927: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 1/12/2024
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Highway closure updates in north central Kansas
About 11:30 a.m., the Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened K-28 from Jewell to Concordia and K-148 from Jewell to U.S. 81. KDOT reminds motorists...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
City of Washington Declares Traffic Emergency
The City of Washington is declaring a traffic emergency beginning at 8AM today, January 12, 2024. For the duration of the declared traffic emergency, it...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Shot Clock Approved for Trial Run in 2024-25
Via KSHSAA Covered TOPEKA, Kan. – The 35-second shot clock has been approved on a trial basis for the 2024-25 basketball season by KSHSAA Executive...
NEWS PODCASTS
926: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 1/12/2024
Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update - 1/12/2024
― Advertisement ―