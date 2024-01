#3 KU Men upset.

4 of top 5 teams knocked off in last 48 hours!

KU women knock off #4 Baylor!

#12 KSU women keep rolling

AOW revealed

Saban retires. Lanning next head coach at Bama?

New college sports landscape help push Saban out sooner than he would have liked?

Carroll not returning as head coach of the Seahawks

Belichick and Patriots parting ways.

3 big-time NFL head coaches now free agents with 8 NFL openings.