K-State Agriculture Today: 1594 – Ag Law and Tax in 2023…Taking Care of You and Livestock in the Cold

2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation, Part 2

Trying to Stay Safe in These Cold Conditions

Mastering Floral Design

00:01:05 – 2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation, Part 2: K-State and Washburn law professor Roger McEowen begins today’s show as he continues to review major things that happened in 2023 that impacted agricultural law and taxation.

00:12:05 – Trying to Stay Safe in These Cold Conditions: We continue the show with K-State’s A.J. Tarpoff and Jason Warner and family medicine doctor, Ron Varner, to remind people about trying to keep themselves and their livestock safe during these frigid weather conditions.

00:23:05 – Mastering Floral Design: K-State Research and Extension floral design specialist, Irina Sheshukova, discusses a new master floral design program for flower consumers to end today’s show.

