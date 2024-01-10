The Sports Ticket 1-10-24 HUSKERS BEAT #1-LOCAL RANKINGS-KSU-8 MAN ALL STARS-KU-VRABEL

Top 2 teams in college basketball lose on road.

Area HS Basketball and Wrestling Rankings. 

K-State with road win. 

KU hits the road

Vrabel fired. Why teams who need a head coach should be running to meet with him. 

Spoelstra with mega deal. 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

