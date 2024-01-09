KNDY Area School Closings & Delays – 1/10/2024

Tune to KNDY News at 7 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) for the latest school delay and closing information as well as the latest weather forecast. Listen on 95.5 FM, 94.1 FM, or 1570 AM.

The Marysville at Wamego high school basketball game scheduled for Friday, January 12th will now be played on Thursday, January 11th due to the forecast for inclement weather.