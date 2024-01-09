KNDY Area School Closings & Delays – 1/10/2024

Tune to KNDY News at 7 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) for the latest school delay and closing information as well as the latest weather forecast. Listen on 95.5 FM, 94.1 FM, or 1570 AM.
The Marysville at Wamego high school basketball game scheduled for Friday, January 12th will now be played on Thursday, January 11th due to the forecast for inclement weather.
- Beatrice Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay. Buses Hard Surfaces Only
- Diller-Odell Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Fairbury Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Fort Riley Military & Civilian – 2 Hour Delay
- NEK-CAP Head Start (Seneca) – Closed
- Pawnee City Public Schools – Closed
- Southern Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- USD 113 Prairie Hills (Axtell / Seneca) – 2 Hour Delay. No AM Preschool
- USD 115 Nemaha Central – 2 Hour Delay. No AM Preschool
- USD 223 Barnes / Hanover / Linn – 2 Hour Delay
- USD 322 Onaga / Havensville / Wheaton – Closed
- USD 364 Marysville – 2 Hour Delay
- USD 380 Vermillion / Centralia / Frankfort – 2 Hour Delay
- USD 384 Blue Valley / Randolph / Olsburg – Closed
- USD 498 Valley Heights / Blue Rapids / Waterville – 2 Hour Delay. No AM Preschool / Kinderprep
- Washington County Head Start – 2 Hour Delay