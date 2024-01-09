Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley are joined by Southsider and 14 year NBA player Drew Gooden. We’ll hear what it was like to play for Roy Williams, what he thinks about the NIL era of college basketball, and what drove him to come back and finish his degree at the University of Kansas.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com. By Black & Veatch. Take ownership of your career, your future and your success. Learn more at http://www.bv.com/careers. And by Xfinity, the next generation 10G Network. Only from Xfinity. The future starts now.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.