Winter Storm Impacting Radio Transmissions in Marysville & Glen Elder; Listen Online Here

The incoming winter storm impacting much of Kansas and Nebraska is having a negative impact on our ability to transmit on some of our radio signals.

When ice accumulates on the antennas of our FM radio stations, it causes the power to be reflected and we must shut down the transmitters to protect the equipment. Regular transmission will resume once the ice melts, which requires temperatures above freezing.

At the current time, the following stations are impacted.

Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Marysville [STREAM HERE]

Classic Country 94.1 KNDY in Marysville [STREAM HERE]

Z-96.3 The Lake in Glen Elder [STREAM HERE]

These stations remain available by downloading our free mobile apps, or streaming on our website.

The following stations remain on-the-air, and can also be streamed.