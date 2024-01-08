The Sports Ticket 1-8-24 NFL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS-KU-KSU-CFB TITLE GAME

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
HomeTheSportsTicketRadio.com
Chiefs win

Jones get his bonus

NFL Playoff Matchups

KU escapes

K-State with convincing win

College Football Title game predictions. 

Previous article
Norton County Community Foundation Awards $1,700 in December Grant Cycle
Next article
K-State Agriculture Today: 1591 – Cattle Market Reports and Demand…Being Smart Around Frozen Ponds
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.