The Sports Ticket 1-8-24 NFL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS-KU-KSU-CFB TITLE GAME

Chiefs win
Jones get his bonus
NFL Playoff Matchups
KU escapes
K-State with convincing win
College Football Title game predictions.
Jones get his bonus
NFL Playoff Matchups
KU escapes
K-State with convincing win
College Football Title game predictions.
― Advertisement ―
― Advertisement ―
― Advertisement ―
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.