Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night just after 9 p.m., in Leavenworth,...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County Commision Meeting Minutes – 1/2/2024
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present....
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Suffocating Defense Carries K-State in Big 12 Opener
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State held UCF to a season-low 52 points, including just 19 points in the first half on 21.6 percent...
NEWS PODCASTS
― Advertisement ―