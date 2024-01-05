Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Midday News – Friday Edition
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Two arrested for distribution of meth and fentanyl
MEADE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with assistance from the Iola Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and the Drug...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Cloud Co. Comm. College Hosting Health Professionals Visit Day
High School students who are interested in the health professional field are invited to the first ever Health Professionals Visit Day on Wednesday, Jan....
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Five Members of the Chiefs Earn Nominations to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs have their collective sights on another Super Bowl run as the postseason kicks off next...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―