Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Radio legend Garrison Keillor brings ‘A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary’ show to McCain
MANHATTAN —Garrison Keillor returns to Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium to present his "A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary" show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday,...
LOCAL NEWS
Riley County Police Make Arrest On Attempted Murder Warrant
Marc Oliver was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on December 30, 2023, around 10:15 PM. Oliver was arrested on a Riley...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Second Half Surge Lifts K-State Past Chicago State, 62-55
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State scored the first 8 points out of halftime as part of an 11-2 run to open the second...
