The high school basketball season picks back up for some area teams tonight; The Chiefs overcome some mistakes and get great performances from their kicker Harrison Butker and their defense to clinch an 8th straight AFC West title; Some exciting finishes to the College Football Playoff semifinal games; A quick recap and preview of college hoops.
The Sports Ticket 1-2-24 HS HOOPS-CHIEFS CLINCH AFC WEST-CFP SEMIFINALS-COLLEGE HOOPS
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
