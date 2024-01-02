Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Radio legend Garrison Keillor brings ‘A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary’ show to McCain
MANHATTAN —Garrison Keillor returns to Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium to present his "A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary" show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday,...
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/27/2023
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present....
REGIONAL SPORTS
Player Selections Announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl
KANSAS- The roster of invitations for the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth was announced during the annual Kansas Shrine Bowl Selection Show...
