Guaranteed Rate Bowl Recap and Doc Sadler

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
HomeThe Jayhawker Podcast

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley are recapping their trips to Phoenix to watch the Jayhawks big win over UNLV.  Then we’re talking to College Basketball Royalty, Assistant to the Head Coach for the Kansas Jayhawks Doc Sadler.  We’ll hear his stories from his early years with Eddie Sutton at Arkansas to his current role advising Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by Black & Veatch.  Take ownership of your career, your future and your success. Learn more at http://www.bv.com/careers

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Previous article
911: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 1/2/2024
Next article
912: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 1/2/2024
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.