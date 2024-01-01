Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Next phase of Kansas’ gradual repeal of state sales tax on food to yield savings of $150 million
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector December 29, 2023 TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said the next scheduled reduction in the state’s sales tax on groceries...
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/27/2023
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present....
‘What a cool feeling it is’: QB Jarrett Stidham impresses in first start with Broncos, relishes first NFL win
By Aric DiLalla - DenverBroncos.com Broncos Postgame Show: Jarrett Stidham earns first NFL win as Broncos sweep Chargers DENVER — The last time Jarrett Stidham earned...
309: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 12/29/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 12/29/2023
