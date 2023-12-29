Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Arrest made in missing Ulysses man’s disappearance
FINNEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man connected to the murder of Alexander...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/18/2023
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present....
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Team Effort Carries K-State Past NC State in Pop-Tarts Bowl
Via K-State Athletics ORLANDO, Fla. – Quarterback Avery Johnson's 11-yard touchdown reception to fellow freshman wide receiver Jayce Brown with 2:48 remaining put the exclamation...
NEWS PODCASTS
908: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 12/28/2023
The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi - 12/28/2023
― Advertisement ―