Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Midday News – Friday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Arrest made in missing Ulysses man’s disappearance
FINNEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man connected to the murder of Alexander...
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/27/2023
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present....
REGIONAL SPORTS
No. 2 Kansas to Face Wichita State Saturday in Kansas City
Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Kansas (11-1) will face Wichita State (8-4) in its final non-conference game of the regular season on...
