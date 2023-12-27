Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Blizzard Warning Issued For Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska
BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY WHAT: Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds...
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/18/2023
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present....
REGIONAL SPORTS
Kansas Holds on to Defeat UNLV 49-36 in 37th Annual Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics PHOENIX – Inside Chase Field in Phoenix Arizona on Tuesday, the Jayhawks defeated UNLV 49-36 off the back of six touchdown...
