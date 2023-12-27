Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 12/27/2023
905: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 12/27/2023
Less than 1 min.
Previous article
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Arrest made in missing Ulysses man’s disappearance
FINNEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man connected to the murder of Alexander...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/18/2023
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present....
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Kansas Holds on to Defeat UNLV 49-36 in 37th Annual Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics PHOENIX – Inside Chase Field in Phoenix Arizona on Tuesday, the Jayhawks defeated UNLV 49-36 off the back of six touchdown...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Midday News – Thursday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―