The Sports Ticket 12-19-23 MNF-HS HOOPS PREVIEW-SKYY MOORE-WILL HOWARD-AYOKA LEE

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
Seahawks rally behind Drew Lock

High SChool Hoops preview

Skyy Moore to the IR

Will Howard finds a new home. 

Matt Rhule gets a 5 star QB. 

Ayoka Lee sets another K-State record. 

Fans complaining until their dreams come true. 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

