Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Sorghum Checkoff Elects Kendall Hodgson as new Chairman and Swears in New Board Members
LUBBOCK, TX (December 18, 2023) – Four new Board directors, recently appointed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to the United Sorghum Checkoff Program (USCP),...
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/11/2023
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present....
REGIONAL SPORTS
Royals acquire pitcher Cesar Espinal from Orioles for pitcher Jonathan Heasley
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Cesar Espinal from the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed...
