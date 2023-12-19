Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 12/19/2023
897: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 12/19/2023
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Leadership KFB celebrates Class Nine graduation
MANHATTAN — Nine members of the ninth class of Leadership KFB celebrated their graduation from the program earlier this month at Kansas Farm Bureau’s...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Mandy Fincham Named New Mitchell County Convention & Tourism Director
Mitchell County Convention and Tourism has hired a new director to fulfill the strategic plan of tourism in the county. Starting January 1st, Mandy...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Royals sign OF Hunter Renfroe to one-year Major League contract
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year Major League contract, with a player...
NEWS PODCASTS
898: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 12/19/2023
The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi - 12/19/2023
― Advertisement ―