Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Midday News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces New License Plate Design After Nearly 270K Votes Cast
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the new Kansas standard-issue license plate design, which was chosen by a majority of the public after a...
LOCAL NEWS
K-383 in Norton County reopens to traffic
A portion of K-383 in Norton County has reopened to traffic following completion of a $15.3 million modernization project. Work on the 6-mile stretch between...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Royals acquire infielder Deivis Nadal from Pirates for outfielder Edward Olivares
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league infielder Deivis Nadal from the Pittsburgh Pirates for...
NEWS PODCASTS
