Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 12/18/2023
895: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 12/18/2023
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces New License Plate Design After Nearly 270K Votes Cast
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the new Kansas standard-issue license plate design, which was chosen by a majority of the public after a...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
K-383 in Norton County reopens to traffic
A portion of K-383 in Norton County has reopened to traffic following completion of a $15.3 million modernization project. Work on the 6-mile stretch between...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Royals acquire infielder Deivis Nadal from Pirates for outfielder Edward Olivares
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league infielder Deivis Nadal from the Pittsburgh Pirates for...
NEWS PODCASTS
896: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 12/18/2023
The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi - 12/18/2023
― Advertisement ―