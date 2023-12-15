Getting in the Jayhawker Spirit

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
Today on the Jayhawker Podcast we have a lot to cover.  Wayne and Greg will tell you about their plans for the holidays.  We’ll talk about the gift that came early, men’s basketball’s big win over Mizzou.  Plus, we have NIL, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, gateway project construction updates and so much more.

 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

