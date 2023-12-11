The Sports Ticket 12-11-23 HS WEEKEND WRAP-CHIEFS FRUSTRATION-KU-KSU-OHTANI-ROYALS-HEISMAN

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Less than 1 min.
HomeTheSportsTicketRadio.com
High School Weekend Sports Wrap

Chiefs build up frustration explodes

KU beat Mizzou

K-State nice road win

Ohtani highest paid contract in history! 

Royals sign relief pitcher

Heisman handed out. 

Previous article
Kansas Takes Down Missouri In Border Showdown 73-64
Next article
K-State Agriculture Today: 1577 – Cattle Exports…Being Smart with Firewood
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.