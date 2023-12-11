KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition

Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
REGIONAL NEWS
Heartland Flyer Passenger Rail Expansion Moves Forward in Kansas
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the proposed extension of the Heartland Flyer passenger rail corridor is among the projects selected by the Federal Railroad...
LOCAL NEWS
New Beloit City Manager Announced
Mayor Tom Naasz and the Beloit City Council report that Halley Roberson is their approved candidate to be Beloit’s next City Manager. At its...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Kansas Takes Down Missouri In Border Showdown 73-64
LAWRENCE, KAN. – The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks faced the Missouri Tigers Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in a rematch of the Border Showdown series. Missouri...
