Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY.
KNDY Midday News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Heartland Flyer Passenger Rail Expansion Moves Forward in Kansas
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the proposed extension of the Heartland Flyer passenger rail corridor is among the projects selected by the Federal Railroad...
LOCAL NEWS
New Beloit City Manager Announced
Mayor Tom Naasz and the Beloit City Council report that Halley Roberson is their approved candidate to be Beloit’s next City Manager. At its...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Chiefs Fall to Bills, 20-17, on Sunday Afternoon
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com Reporter The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on Sunday in another close game that came down...
