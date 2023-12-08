Kansas vs. Missouri at Allen Fieldhouse

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast we’re recapping the big win over UConn. Wayne and Greg will give you their thoughts on heading to Phoenix for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game against UNLV. We’ll talk about the new hire for Women’s Soccer. And of course, we’ll get you ready for Kansas and Missouri, as they meet again at Allen Fieldhouse.

