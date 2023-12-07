The Sports Ticket 12-7-23 KSU WOMEN-AOW-DONCIC-SOTO-TOMLIN SAGA AT KSU

#13 K-State women win

AOW revealed

Doncic with triple double in 1ST HALF!

Juan Soto to the Yankees.

The Tomlin saga at K-State. More than likely much more to this than we know at the moment.

Is President Linton undermining Coach Tang and AD Gene Taylor?

Or with the info he has, protecting the university from itself?

Did Tomlin posting about his situation on social media actually mean he wanted to be freed from the University so he can play somewhere else? Or did he mean, he wanted to be reinstated to play at K-State? Is it possible he wanted to speed up the process?

What will Tomlin do next? Transfer and play elsewhere? Declare for the NBA draft?