Brian joins us to recap the win over #4 UCONN and a look ahead to the showdown with Missouri.
The Sports Ticket 12-7-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Kansas Geological Survey says 18% to 32% cut in groundwater pumping may stabilize aquifer
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector December 6, 2023 TOPEKA — The Kansas Geological Survey reported Wednesday groundwater levels in the High Plains Aquifer could be...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Winter Weather To Impact Area Tonight; Slick Spots Possible
Forecast snow amounts & wintry mix elements remain on the low end as a storm system develops and moves northeast of the area by...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Statement From K-State AD Gene Taylor Regarding Nae’Qwan Tomlin
MANHATTAN, Kan. - The following statement was released by director of athletics Gene Taylor on Wednesday night (December 6) regarding senior men's basketball player...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―